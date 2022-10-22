Cwm LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

