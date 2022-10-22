Cwm LLC Acquires 617 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.0 %

JBHT opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

