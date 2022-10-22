Cwm LLC Acquires 8,566 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

