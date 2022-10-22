Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

