Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

