Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $161.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

