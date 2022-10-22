Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Price Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

