Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.8 %

SPG stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.