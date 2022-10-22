Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

