Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Insider Activity

NetApp Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

