Cwm LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

