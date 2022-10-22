Cwm LLC Buys 269 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

