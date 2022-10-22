Cwm LLC Buys 551 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 44.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $2,018,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $81.76 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

