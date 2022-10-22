Cwm LLC Buys 833 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 244,731 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

