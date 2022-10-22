Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

