Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

