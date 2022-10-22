Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

