Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

ETSY stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.