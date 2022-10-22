Cwm LLC Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 173.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 55.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

