Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.