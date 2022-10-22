Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 685.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 37,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.95.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

