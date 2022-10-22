Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $65.34 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

