Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,472,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

MPWR stock opened at $332.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

