Cwm LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.19.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.