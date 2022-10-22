Cwm LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.