Cwm LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

