Cwm LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

