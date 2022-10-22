Cwm LLC Has $229,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $148,793,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 31.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,944,000 after purchasing an additional 454,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

