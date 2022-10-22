Cwm LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

