Cwm LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Western Digital Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.