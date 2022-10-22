Cwm LLC Has $235,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

