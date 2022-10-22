Cwm LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.41.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

