Cwm LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

