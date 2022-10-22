Cwm LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.