Cwm LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 7.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

