Cwm LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

