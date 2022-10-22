Cwm LLC Has $274,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VMware by 97.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VMware by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in VMware by 9.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 63,765 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

