Cwm LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,035,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

BRO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

