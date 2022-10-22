Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

