Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

