Cwm LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

