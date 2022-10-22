Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

