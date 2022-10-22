Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after buying an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after buying an additional 692,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

