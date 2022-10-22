Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

COF opened at $96.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

