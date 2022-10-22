Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $11,496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 607.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 9,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $114,349.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $8.37 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

