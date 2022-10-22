Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,720 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $151,845,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $53,261,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after buying an additional 1,213,183 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Avantor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 1,067,804 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Avantor by 22.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,627,000 after buying an additional 1,024,734 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.