Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

