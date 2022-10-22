Cwm LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPK. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

HPK stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

