Cwm LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.03. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.