Cwm LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.56.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

