Cwm LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,965,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,998,000 after buying an additional 434,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 813,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 673,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 4.5 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.